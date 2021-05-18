New Delhi: Two-wheeler majors have extended warranty as well as free servicing period of their products in the light of the ongoing Covid induced disruption. Also Read - Raghav Juyal Donates Oxygen Cylinders, Oxymeters; Appeals For International Donations in Uttarakhand Amid COVID-19 Scare

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till July 31, 2021 across all its dealership networks pan-India. Also Read - KK Agarwal, Former IMA Chief, Dies of COVID-19

“This extension will be applicable for all Honda 2 Wheeler India’s customers, whose vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Covid Second Wave Hits Demand, Employment Severely, Says RBI

Hero MotoCorp has also extended the duration of all its warranty and free services.

“For the benefit of all its existing customers, the company has extended the duration of the services that were getting exhausted during the ongoing period by 60 days,” it said in a statement.

“These durations have been extended to ensure that customers are not required to visit dealerships in a rush to avail of the services.”