Good News For Uber Employees: Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi

Nearly 20 per cent of the Uber's car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday.

Updated: January 19, 2023 3:26 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

It comes as a piece of good news for many Uber employees. 

Davos: Amid layoff season, ride-hailing service company Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday announced that his firm is not currently planning any company-wide layoffs and added that 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years. Dara Khosrowshahi said this in Davos on Thursday.

“The company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance ‘landed a bit like a lead balloon initially,’” Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

Dara Khosrowshahi said 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, reported news agency Reuters.

The Uber CEO further added that the company is interested in talking to manufacturers about the purpose-built cars for rideshare.

Published Date: January 19, 2023 3:15 PM IST

Updated Date: January 19, 2023 3:26 PM IST