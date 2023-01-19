Top Recommended Stories
Good News For Uber Employees: Company Not Planning Any Layoff, Confirms CEO Khosrowshahi
Nearly 20 per cent of the Uber's car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday.
Davos: Amid layoff season, ride-hailing service company Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday announced that his firm is not currently planning any company-wide layoffs and added that 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years. Dara Khosrowshahi said this in Davos on Thursday.
“The company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance ‘landed a bit like a lead balloon initially,’” Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.
Dara Khosrowshahi said 20 per cent of the Uber’s car fleet could be self-driving in 12 to 15 years, reported news agency Reuters.
The Uber CEO further added that the company is interested in talking to manufacturers about the purpose-built cars for rideshare.
