IRCTC Latest News: Till now, you have been celebrating your birthdays in restaurants, at home and hotels, but from now, you can also celebrate your birthday on a moving train. Thanks to the IRCTC for taking this wonderful initiative. As per the latest updates, IRCTC's Tejas Express has brought a special offer for railway passengers. In this new offer, the passengers can win prizes through a lucky draw.

Your chances of winning the prize increase as soon as you buy the ticket. IRCTC has given information about this offer of Tejas Express on its official Twitter handle.

The scheme has been offered by the IRCTC for Tejas Express from August 27 till September 6 and passengers will receive a gift if their name appears in the lucky draw.

Notably, Tejas Express became the first private train in the country to be operated by IRCTC. This train keeps on bringing various offers from time to time to woo its passengers.

As per latest updates, over 13 passengers are being gifted by Tejas Express on daily basis. Some reports suggested that the gifts are being distributed every day to 10 passengers travelling in chair car and 3 passengers travelling in executive class.

Spreading smiles with surprise gifts distributed to the passengers of IRCTC Tejas Express through PNR number lucky draw for the journeys undertaken between 27.8.2021 to 6th September 2021. #GoTejasGo #TejasExpress pic.twitter.com/WsoxQQTDng — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 28, 2021

It must be noted that the gift is being given on the basis of the PNR number of the passengers of Tejas Express running between Lucknow and New Delhi. After the tickets are booked online, the IT team of IRCTC will choose the names of 13 people in the lucky draw, after which those people will be given a gift by the Railways.

To get the prizes and to celebrate the birthday, the passengers need to buy the tickets only on Tejas Express. With the details on ticket, the IRCTC gets to know the date of the birthday and the staff of Tejas Express celebrates the birthday on the moving train.

It must be noted that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed the operation of Tejas Express from 6th August after the second wave of Corona.