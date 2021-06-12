New Delhi: In a news that will bring cheers to those who have lost jobs amid this devastating second COVID wave or are struggling to earn their daily bread, American professional services firm Genpact is planning to hire people in India who have been impacted by the pandemic, with the intention of helping them amid the crisis. Also Read - Family of Tata Steel Employees, Who Died of COVID, to Get Monthly Salary Till Deceased's Retirement Age

“Today, I take great pride in announcing a new programme called Rise Together, aimed at helping people from communities where families have been severely impacted by Covid-19, enabling long-term resilience and recovery for those who need it most,” Business Standard quoted chief executive officer of Genpact Tiger Tyagarajan as saying.

To carry out the said initiative, the company will use its reskilling platform Genome to create dedicated modules which will be used to train these people to work at Genpact, the business daily reported.

All you need to know: