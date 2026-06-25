Good news for India as Amazon announces massive investment of Rs 4,53,000 crore in India

Amazon announces a massive $48 billion investment in India from 2026-2030, including $21 billion to supercharge AI and cloud infrastructure.

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Amazon CEO with PM Modi- IANS image

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s digital economy, US e-commerce giant Amazon has announced a massive $48 billion investment from 2026 to 2030 following a meeting between CEO Andy Jassy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The commitment from the global digital giant includes an additional $13 billion dedicated to expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, raising Amazon’s total tech infrastructure spend to over $21 billion. The development is significant as this landmark move positions Amazon as one of the largest global AI and cloud investors in the country. Here are all the details you need to know about the massive investment decision announced by the e-commerce giant.

What Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced on India investment?

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses,” said Jassy.

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“We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story,” he mentioned.

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Jassy thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment among others. He noted that the company’s India business is on a strong growth trajectory with strong customer demand especially in its ecommerce and AWS business.

How has Amazon contributed to India’s growth story?

Since its launch in India, Amazon has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled over $20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs. Amazon has also trained over 10 million Indians on cloud skills. In line with the government’s priorities, the company will continue its strong focus on AI-led digitization, export growth, and job creation.

The company has pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students.

(With inputs from agencies)