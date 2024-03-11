Home

Good News: Indian Railway Plans to Launch 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Expected Routes and Details

Vande Bharat Express Trains Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the daily train commuters. The Indian Railway is planning to launch of 10 new Vande Bharat Express Trains on March 12, 2024. The North Eastern Railways (NER) and Northern Railways (NR) have shared details of the plan to launch these trains. Apart from this, the Indian Railways said the services of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (22549) will be extended up to Prayagraj from Tuesday onwards.

List of Trains to be Launched on March 2024 – Report

Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20887/20888)

New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

New Delhi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

Patna-Lucknow Charbagh Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20707/20708)

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

Lucknow Charbagh-Dehradun Terminal Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: To Be Confirmed)

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 22231/22232)

Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Number: 20663/20664)

These Vande Bharat Train Services To Be Extended:

The services of Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat Express train will be extended till Dwarka.

The services of Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat will be extended till Chandigarh.

The services of Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat will be extended till Prayagraj.

The services of Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat will be being extended till Mangaluru.

Vande Bharat Express: Check Timing of Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Train

Moreover, the Indian Railways stated that the Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will make stoppages at the newly redeveloped Gomti Nagar railway station. The new Vande Bharat Express with train number 22345 will be flagged off virtually from Ahmedabad by PM Modi.

This new Vande Bharat Express train will reach Gomti Nagar railway station at 2:30 PM after leaving Patna at 6:05 AM. While on the return, the train will start from Gomti Nagar railway station at 3:20 PM and will reach Patna by 11:45 PM.

