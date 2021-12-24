New Delhi: The Indian information technology services and business process management (IT-BPM) industry is expected to hire 3.75 lakh staff to reach a headcount of 4.85 million in the financial year 2022, said a report by TeamLease Digital, the specialised staffing division of TeamLease Services. The report claimed that the industry which is on a positive hiring trajectory is likely to touch 10M employee base in next 5 years and the contract staffing is expected to move up from 3 percent to 6 percent of this base.Also Read - HCL Technologies Recruitment: Company To Create 12,000 Jobs For College Graduates Over Next Five Years

Meanwhile, the report noted that the optimism is not just restricted to overall hiring, it is also impacting the model of employee-employer contract as well. While full-time employment commands the volume, with 17 per cent growth it is contract staffing that will gain significantly from the positivity in the market, it said, adding that IT contract staffing is expected to reach a headcount of 1.48 lakh employees by March 2022.

Digital skills on Demand