New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for people who are looking for options to book their LPG gas cylinders. It has becomes an easy process. As pr updates, the delivery and the way of booking LPG cylinders have changed from November 1 and Indane has also provided a new number via SMS to the registered mobile number of customers to book a Gas Refill. The good news is that the customers can now book their cylinders through WhatsApp too. Also Read - WhatsApp's New Feature Will Allow Users to Mute Videos Before Sending

These are five different ways to book LPG gas cylinder. Also Read - Fact Check: Coronavirus Vaccine Launched in India? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral WhatsApp Message

By speaking to a gas agency or distributor. By calling the mobile number Online booking by visiting the website https://iocl.com/Products/Indanegas.aspx By sending a text on the company’s WhatsApp number. By downloading the app of Indane

How to book cylinder through Whatsapp? Also Read - WhatsApp Pay Rolled Out in India, Here's How You Can Use it to Send & Receive Money

If you are an Indane customer, you can book LPG cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555. Booking can also be done on WhatsApp. While booking for LPG Gas cylinder, you have to type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824. However, it should be done from the registered mobile number only.

How to book cylinder through SMS?

For the smooth delivery of the LPG Gas cylinder, a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will be sent to customers via SMS. Oil companies will first start DAC in 100 smart cities. The delivery of the cylinder is done only after sharing the OTP with the delivery person.

In case you want to update your mobile number, you have to ask your delivery person to update it and he will be able to do it in real-time through an app and generate a code. However, you must take note that delivery of the gas cylinders can also be stopped due to incorrect information.