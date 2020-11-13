New Delhi: in this digital era, having Aadhaar card is mandatory for everyone for everything. Starting from banking services to availing government schemes, Aadhaar card has become a primary document these days. Also Read - Don’t You Have PAN Card Yet? Here’s How to Apply For Instant PAN Card

Those who want to avail this card and cam apply it online and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar cards, the 12-digit identity number, to people.

However, people don't carry their physical copy of Aadhaar card all the time. So they can download and keep an e-Aadhaar card with them for availing of all the services.

Essentially, there are two ways to download an e-Aadhaar – by using the enrollment number and by using Aadhaar number.

To facilitate the process further, the UIDAI has now introduced a new feature for Aadhaar cardholders. Under this new facility, Aadhaar cardholders can download their Aadhaar card through the official website of UIDAI by face authentication.

With this new facility, Aadhaar cardholders will go to the official website of UIDAI and enter their Aadhaar number and show their face and their Aadhar card will be downloaded.

However, it is important to note that only a copy of the original Aadhaar card is downloaded. E-Aadhaar card is recognised everywhere in India.

Here’s is how to download

1) First visit the official website of UIDAI.

2) On the bottom of the homepage, click on the option ‘Get Aadhaar Card’

3) After this, click on the option ‘face authentication’ under Aadhaar Card section.

4) Enter your mobile number and CAPTCHA.

5) Verify your face through the authentication process.

6) Click on “OK” and UIDAI will automatically click your picture.

7) Once your photo is clicked and verified, you can download Aadhaar Card.