New Delhi: In this digital era, now you can do all kinds of payments and transaction digitally. In a latest move, the digital payments platform Mswipe has launched digital payment initiative called 'e-RUPI'. During the launch ceremony, the company went live with the application for all 6.75 lakh of its POS and 1.1 million QR merchants.

In a statement, Mswipe said it hopes to use e-RUPI live on its platform and enable merchants in India by easing their access in accepting digital payments. The new feature plans to bring a more streamlined approach to digital transactions by way of the e-RUPI.

What is e-RUPI? As per updates from the company, e-RUPI is essentially an electronic voucher-based digital payments system and is delivered via a QR code or SMS string-based voucher. This unique payment system does not require the merchants to have a card, net banking or even an app. It also maintains an extra layer of security as it is a prepaid function. Another crucial feature is that the vouchers can be specific to a particular person or for a certain purpose like purchasing items at a merchant or vendor.

How e-RUPI works on Mswipe? Mswipe has now enabled this function into its platform with which the merchants can use the ‘UPI Voucher’ feature on the Mswipe Merchant App when they are trying to accept the pre-paid e-RUPI based payments from their customers. The company said that the payments can be done on the merchant’s POS terminals or by registering on the Mswipe Merchant App.

In this unique payment plan, customers can experience a somewhat ‘hands-free’ lifestyle and there will be less dependency on carrying a card, accessing online banking or other forms of digital payments. Moreover, the company said customers will be able to receive said vouchers via SMS on their Aadhaar registered mobile number.

The company said that the e-vouchers can also be used for other government welfare programmes like vaccination drives, nutrition, healthcare and even fertilizer subsidies to name a few.