New Delhi: In a good news for salaried class, public sector banks' (PSB) contribution for employee pensions under NPS has been hiked to 14 per cent. PSBs' contribution for employee pensions under NPS hiked to 14 per cent from 10 per cent earlier, said Secretary of Department of Financial Services (DFS) as per a PTI report.

The decision was taken after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s today’s meet with heads of public sector banks (PSB) to review the financial performance of the lenders and progress made by them in supporting the pandemic-hit economy, as per PTI report.

The meeting with MD and CEOs of PSBs assumes significance given the importance of the banking sector in generating demand and boosting consumption, PTI reported.

Highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meeting With MD, CEOs of PSBs