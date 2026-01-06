Home

Good news for Rajasthan as state proposed to get new Vande Bharat Sleeper train, Jaipur will be connected to...

The new Delhi-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Sleeper train with a total passenger capacity of 823 commuters may cover Jaipur in its route.

Vande Bharat sleeper train

Rajasthan Vande Bharat Sleeper trains: In a matter of great news for the commuters of Rajasthan, rail travellers may soon wake up to a whole new overnight journey experience. In a much-awaited move, the Indian Railways is now on track to welcome the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper a premium train designed for long-distance travel covering the state of Rajasthan. As per a report carried by multiple media sites, the North Western Railway has sent a formal proposal to the Railway Board and the Railway Ministry, raising strong hopes regarding the new Vande Bharat Sleeper train. If everything goes right, Rajasthan could get its first Vande Bharat Sleeper by March, offering faster, safer and far more comfortable night journeys.

Rajasthan to get new Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Railway officials say all major technical steps have already been cleared and the trials, inspections and certifications of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been successfully completed. Therefore, the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Train with a total passenger capacity of 823 passengers is expected to give a major boost to the railway connectivity of Rajasthan, a report by News 18 said.

Delhi-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Sleeper train

The new train can possibly be the Delhi-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Sleeper train via Jaipur route, giving a major boost to connectivity.

For a background, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper in mid-January. As expected, the train will have 16 modern coaches, including 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one first-class AC coach.

What’s special about Vande Bharat Sleeper trains?

According to the report, existing Vande Bharat trains mainly run between short-distance cities and use chair car seating. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train is a major upgrade, created especially for longer routes. Featuring a comfortable sleeper berths, modern toilets, better lighting, advanced security systems and upgraded catering facilities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper could redefine long-distance rail travel for Rajasthan passengers, when launched.

