Home

Business

Good News! Senior Citizens Can Now Avail Up To 8.10% Interest On Bajaj Finance FDs. Check Revised Rates Here

Good News! Senior Citizens Can Now Avail Up To 8.10% Interest On Bajaj Finance FDs. Check Revised Rates Here

Bajaj Finance also offers special tenure with greater returns. Special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44.

Good News! Senior Citizens Can Now Avail Up To 8.10% Interest On Bajaj Finance FDs. Check Revised Rates Here

New Delhi: Bajaj Finance has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 40 basis points. The new rates will be effective from 20 January 2023. The interest rates mentioned below are annualized and from Rs 15,000 to Rs 5 crore per deposit.

BAJAJ FINANCE REVISED FD RATES FOR SENIOR CITIZENS

TENOR IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 15 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55% 18 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40% 22 7.70% 7.70% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% 30 7.65% 7.39% 7.44% 7.51% 7.65% 33 7.95% 7.67% 7.72% 7.80% 7.95% 39 7.85% 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.85% 44 8.10% 7.81% 7.87% 7.94% 8.10%

TENOR IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 12-23 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40% 24 7.75% 7.49% 7.53% 7.61% 7.75% 25-35 7.55% 7.30% 7.35% 7.41% 7.55% 36-60 7.85% 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.85%

BAJAJ FINANCE REVISED FD RATES FOR NON-SENIOR CITIZENS

TENOR IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 15 7.30% 7.11% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 18 7.15% 6.93% 6.97% 7.03% 7.15% 22 7.45% 7.21% 7.25% 7.32% 7.45% 30 7.40% 7.16% 7.20% 7.27% 7.40% 33 7.70% 7.44% 7.49% 7.56% 7.70% 39 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60% 44 7.85% 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.85%

TENOR IN MONTHS INTEREST PAYOUTS CUMULATIVE NON-CUMULATIVE At Maturity Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annually 12-23 7.15% 6.93% 6.97% 7.03% 7.15% 24 7.50% 7.25% 7.30% 7.36% 7.50% 25-35 7.30% 7.07% 7.11% 7.17% 7.30% 36-60 7.60% 7.35% 7.39% 7.46% 7.60%

Along with the revised rates there are other benefits that Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers:

Start with Rs. 15,000 to begin investing and satisfy the minimum investment requirement. The maximum investment for internet clients is Rs. 5 crore; there is no maximum investment for offline clients.

Multiple Tenure: A tenure of between 12 and 60 months may be selected. The interest rate on your investment will depend on how long you hold it.

Flexible payout frequency: You can either opt for a non-cumulative fixed deposit for payment of principal and interest on maturity, or get choose to receive interest payments every month, quarter, half-year, or every year.

Special tenure for higher returns: Bajaj Finance offers special tenure with greater returns. Special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44.

Highest credit rating: Bajaj Finance has been accredited CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings for maintaining the highest security standards to safeguard the interests of their customers.

Systematic Deposit Plan: Start investing with small monthly deposit and receive revised interest rates on each monthly deposit.