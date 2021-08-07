IRCTC Latest News: Very soon, the hydrogen-fulled trains will run on tracks, thanks to the Indian Railways for taking such initiative. Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said that it has started the work on hydrogen-powered trains. An official statement said that the Indian Railways has invited bids for hydrogen fuel cell-based technology by retrofitting on the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) in 89 km Sonipat-Jind section of Northern Railway.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Indian Railways Announces 8 Special Trains, Booking Starts on August 11 | Check Route Details

The Railways said that initially, the hydrogen fuel-based technology will be introduced on the 89 km long Sonipat-Jind route and added that it had floated tenders for retrofitting the existing DEMU rakes into green fuel based train.

"The retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will not only save the cost to the tune of Rs 2.3 crores annually by converting from diesel to hydrogen, but also save the carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tons per annum and particulates matter of 0.72 kilo tonnes per annum," the Railways said.

A Railway Ministry spokesperson told IANS that as part of the National Hydrogen Energy Mission, the Railways has taken a leap forward in development of hydrogen fuel cell based power movement to kick off the concept of Hydrogen Mobility in the country. He also added this will be done by converting or retrofitment of existing DEMU rakes.

As per the latest updates from the official, the loco pilot of the locomotive will not face any problem as there will be no change in the driving console.

Giving further details, he said that first two DEMU rakes will be converted, and later two Hybrid narrow gauge locos will be converted base on Hydrogen Fuel Cell power movement.

He also added that the retrofitting of diesel powered DEMU and converting it into hydrogen fuel powered train set will not only save costs to the tune of Rs 2.3 crore annually by converting from diesel to hydrogen, but also save the carbon footprint (NO2) of 11.12 kilo tons per annum and particulate matter of 0.72 kilo tons per annum.

The official said that for the first time, two motor coaches with 1,400 horsepower (HP) each would haul the 10-coach hydrogen-powered passenger train. It must be noted that Germany and Poland have so far used this method of power generation in railways.