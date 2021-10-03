New Delhi: At a time when several companies are preparing to end the work from home culture and start work from office soon, here is a firm which has introduced a new policy to allow its employees to work from home for lifetime. Yes, you heard it right. Accounting and consulting firm PwC this week announced that it will allow its 40,000 US client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity to embrace permanent remote work.Also Read - Kerala Relaxes Lockdown Curbs, Allows Reopening of Cinema Halls, Auditoriums From Oct 25 | Check Guidelines Here

Apart from PwC, other major accounting firms such as Deloitte and KPMG have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

Speaking to Reuters, PwC's deputy people leader Yolanda Seals-Coffield said the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees. As per update, the firm's support staff and employees in areas such as human resources and legal operations that do not face clients directly have the option to work virtually full-time.

Giving further details, Seals-Coffield said that PwC employees who choose to work virtually will have to come to office a maximum of three days a month for in-person appointments such as critical team meetings, client visits and learning sessions.

Saying that the location matters for PwC employees’ pay, Seals-Coffield said the employees who opt to work virtually full-time from a lower-cost location would see their pay decrease.

It must be noted that Alphabet Inc’s Google also determined the employees’ pay based on their location with those who work from home permanently potentially earning less.

However, PwC said the partners at the firm whose team members choose to be in the office regularly will not be allowed to work completely remotely.

It must be noted that PwC is globally headquartered in London and its US head office is located in New York. In a statement the firm in June said all of its 20,000 employees in Britain would be allowed to choose in the future whether they work from home or not.