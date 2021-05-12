New Delhi: Reinforcing its commitment to support communities, YES BANK has enabled its customers to use their banking and credit card reward points to contribute towards medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. This facilitation is being offered to bank customers in partnership with GiveIndia. Also Read - SEBI Fines Yes Bank For 'Fraudulent Acts' On Customers In 'Super FD' Scheme

Under it, Customers can now redeem their existing reward points to refill oxygen cylinders of 1,500 L and 6,000 L, respectively. The reward points redeemed towards oxygen refill will be channeled through GiveIndia and used to replenish medical oxygen at charitable hospitals in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. Also Read - Have You Faced ATM Transaction Failure Due to Insufficient Balance? Here’s What You Need to do

In 2020, YES BANK had committed INR 10 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help combat COVID-19 and support relief efforts. Also Read - Yes Bank Case: ED Attaches Founder Rana Kapoor’s London Flat Worth Rs 127 Crore