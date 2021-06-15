New Delhi: People who are looking for driving licence, here comes a piece of good news for you. Now the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a new notification for driving training centres. Under the new guidelines from the Ministry, now you can get a driving licence without undergoing any driving test at a Regional Transport Office (RTO). However, if you are a first-timer, you will have to undergo training at any accredited driver training centre to qualify for the requirement. Also Read - Driving Licence, Vehicle Registration Validity Extended Until March 2021

Notably, the new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. The new rule from the Ministry will allow private driving training schools to function who have been granted accreditation either by the state transport authority or the central government.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its notification stated that the accreditation will be given to centres that meet the criteria of space, driving track, IT and biometric system and carry out the training as per prescribed syllabus.

The move from the Centre has come to tackle the high number of road accident-related deaths that take place every year. With these new guidelines, the Ministry aims to increase skills and train the drivers.

What are the new guidelines?