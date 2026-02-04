Home

Goods up to Rs 75,000 from abroad will be duty-free, big change in rules for jewellery; govt implements new baggage rules; Details inside

These new rules came into effect on February 2, 2026. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Customs rules have been changed for passengers arriving in India from abroad. The duty-free limit for Indian citizens has now been increased to Rs 75,000. Also, the rules for bringing in jewellery are now based on weight instead of value.

This decision by the Ministry of Finance will make the customs clearance process at airports faster and easier. The government says these changes have been made to reduce paperwork and increase transparency. These new rules came into effect on February 2, 2026.

Exemption will depend on passenger category

Different categories have been created for passengers arriving by air or sea. The limit has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. If you are coming to India by road, no general duty-free exemption will be available to any citizen.

Indian residents can bring goods worth up to Rs 75,000 without paying duty; tourists of Indian origin also have a limit of Rs 75,000. Foreign citizens on a non-tourist visa will also receive an exemption of up to Rs 75,000, while tourists of foreign origin will receive an exemption of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

For airline crew members, this limit remains Rs 2,500 as before.

Rules for jewellery

As for jewellery, rules have been simplified. The duty will be based on weight instead of value. This exemption will be available to those who have been living abroad for more than a year.

Female passengers can bring up to 40 grams of duty-free jewellery, while for other passengers, a limit of 20 grams has been set.

Changes for essential goods

Every passenger aged 18 years or older can bring one laptop with them without paying duty. For bringing a second laptop, you will have to pay the prescribed customs duty.

Talking about pets, this is subject to compliance with animal import regulations.

If you are taking or bringing valuable items to or from abroad for a short period, customs will now issue a ‘Temporary Baggage Export/Import Certificate’ to prevent problems with customs clearance upon your return.

Submit digital declaration via portal or app

To expedite customs procedures, the government has emphasized the use of digital systems. Passengers can now submit electronic declarations through the ‘ICEGATE’ portal or the official government app. This will save time during the red channel and green channel processes at the airport.

