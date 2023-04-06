Home

Google-Backed Delivery Platform Dunzo Lays Off 30% Staff While Securing $75 Mn Funding: Report

The quick commerce platform will also shut down 50 per cent of its dark stores, and will now join supermarkets and other merchants.

New Delhi: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has announced that it will cut its workforce by 30%, resulting in almost 300 layoffs. This comes after it raised $75 million in a fresh funding round. According to reports, Kabeer Biswas, Dunzo Founder and CEO, told employees in a town-hall meeting about the latest round of layoffs.

In January, Dunzo had laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures, as the company looked at team structures and network design to build efficiency into its teams. CEO Biswas released a statement that time, saying that letting people go was always a difficult decision and the company was constantly working on redefining business processes at scale. He added that the impacted employees were being provided with the best support possible during their transition.

E-commerce player Dunzo in January 2022 raised $240 million to expand its footprint in India.

The freshly-raised funds were to be used in enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its ‘B2B’ business vertical to enable logistics for the local merchants.

Dunzo was founded in 2015 and has grown rapidly in recent years, offering a range of services from grocery delivery to pet supplies. The firm has also been exploring new areas such as bike taxi services and has raised over $200 million to date.

As per regulatory filings, in FY 2022 the company’s losses stood at Rs 464 crore, two times more than the losses clocked in FY 2021, which stood at Rs 229 crore.

The startup’s total expenses stood at Rs 531.7 crore and its operating revenue stood at Rs 54.3 crore in FY 22. One of the major drivers in its expenses was the company’s advertising promotional expense, which shot up around 6 times to Rs 64.4 crore from Rs 11 crore in FY21.

The company is backed by Google as well as Reliance. Google’s stake in the company is around 20 per cent while Reliance owns 25.8 per cent share in the company.

