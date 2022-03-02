New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, said that he is ‘excited’ about the prospect of flexible work in future. According to Pichai, the setup of the workforce at Google will continue to be fully remote. However, certain people will be asked to attend office for three days a week. He further stated that they want to make people’s work and personal life more fulfilling.Also Read - BREAKING: Google Bans YouTube Channels Connected to RT And Sputnik Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Pichai told WSJ that for the past two decades, people have been overstretched due to work and commute. Empowering them will ‘bring out the best in them’, he added. Pichai also focussed on the need to provide the workers with independence so that they can be creative and collaborative. This would further ‘foster a sense of community’. Also Read - Google Launches Play Pass In India; Now Get Over 1000 Apps, Games Without Ads Or In-App Purchases

Pichai said that the long-term vision of Google has helped the company book its highest revenue since 2007. The focus of the company is on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud services for improving the search option. He believes that long-term bets ‘play out over time’. Also Read - Work From Home Ends: These Companies Plan To Call Employees Back To Office | Full List Here

‘Reward Risk Taking’

According to Pichai, companies need to encourage and reward the people who take risks. It leads to better innovation and better ideas. He also said that he personally pulls people up and supports them if he knows that they have knowingly taken risks and chosen the smartest option available to them.

He also said that in a big organisation, there are instances when different groups do not come on the same page while making a decision. It then becomes the role of a leader to remove the bottlenecks and keep the work going. He also said that productivity is not only about your performance but how you enable the whole organisation to perform.

Enjoys YouTube

Talking about his hobby, Pichai said that he enjoys watching YouTube videos on various topics. Mostly, he watches videos related to AI or physics. Apart from this, he also likes watching football and cricket with his family.

Pichai was brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After completing his engineering from India, he went to Stanford University and completed MS in Material Science. He later did his MBA from Wharton. Pichai joined Google in 2004 and is considered one of the most important people in the world today.