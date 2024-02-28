Home

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, Will Be Fired Or He Will Resign, Says Helios Capital founder, Samir Arora

“My guess is he (Sundar Pichai) will be fired or resign- as he should. After being in the lead on AI he has completely failed on this and let others take over." Sameer Arora

Replying to a user on social media users query on X (formerly Twitter), over the controversy related to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini, Market Veteran, Samir Arora wrote: “My guess is he (Sundar Pichai) will be fired or resign- as he should. After being in the lead on AI he has completely failed on this and let others take over.”

What is Gemini AI?

Google recently launched its official artificial intelligence (AI) tool for users globally. Gemini Pro 1.0 model is available in over 40 languages across more than 230 countries and territories.

It is a paid tool which charges $19.99/month, starting with a complimentary two-month trial period. Gemini Advanced is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan. It is also integrated into various Google applications such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (formerly known as Duet AI).

Gemini AI Controversies

Earlier Elon Musk has also raised serious concern over Google’s AI Chatbot Gemini. He wrote ‘Given that the Gemini AI will be at the heart of every Google product and YouTube, this is extremely alarming!

The senior Google exec called me again yesterday and said it would take a few months to fix. Previously, he thought it would be faster.’

Google already apologized on February 23 for its faulty rollout of a new AI image-generator linked to Gemini AI, and said that in some cases the tool would “overcompensate” for lack of diversity even when it didn’t make sense, as per an AP report.

Later on Google decided to temporarily halt the chatbot’s image generation.

