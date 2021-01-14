New Delhi: Google India in a blog post on Thursday stated that it has removed a number of loan apps from its Play Store that does not comply with local laws and regulations and other safety policies. The move from Google comes after reports suggested that at least 10 Indian lending apps that have been downloaded millions of times on Google’s Play Store breached Google rules on loan repayment lengths or tenures. Also Read - After Google, Apple And Amazon Also Remove Parler From Their Platforms Over US Capitol Siege

"We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies. The apps that were found to violate our user safety policies were immediately removed from the Store, and we have asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations," Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy, Google India wrote in the blog post.

She also wrote that apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice and Google continue to assist the law enforcement agencies in their investigation of this issue.

These apps removed from Play Store

1) 10MinuteLoan

2) Ex-Money

3) Extra Mudra

4) StuCred

Another app called StuCred was allowed back on Google Play store on January 7 after it removed the offer of a 30-day loan.

The move also came from Google a day after a Chinese national and an Indian were arrested from Thane as part of the Telangana police’s probe into an instant loan apps scam. At least 31 people, including four Chinese nationals, have been arrested in the multi-crore scam suspected to be operated through shell companies that lend small sums against steep interest rates and harass borrowers who fail to repay.

Google has also the loan offering apps not to collect unnecessary information form users and also to not use any information collected for unauthorised purposes.