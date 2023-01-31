Home

Business

Google Layoff: Employee Says Company Fired Him For Not Being ‘Inclusive’ After He Rejected Female Boss’ Advances

Google Layoff: Employee Says Company Fired Him For Not Being ‘Inclusive’ After He Rejected Female Boss’ Advances

The man, a married father of seven, was a senior executive in the food, beverages, and restaurants division while the woman was senior to him, with a top role at Google’s programmatic media for consumer, government and entertainment.

A man walks past the logo of the US multinational technology company Google during the VivaTech trade fair ( Viva Technology), on May 24, 2018 in Paris. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP)

Google Layoff: A former Google employee has sued the tech giant claiming he was fired after he rejected a woman boss’s advances at the company. The alleged incident took place in December 2019 during a work dinner at a Manhattan restaurant, the lawsuit says.

Ryan Olohan said he was groped by Tiffany Miller at an upmarket Manhattan restaurant in December 2019, alleging that she told him she knew he liked Asian women, which she is, and that her marriage lacked “spice.”

Miller, who is the director of Google’s programmatic media, allegedly complemented Olohan’s physique and touched his torso while they were at Fig & Olive during a company get-together, per a report by the New York Post.

The man, a married father of seven, was a senior executive in the food, beverages, and restaurants division while the woman was senior to him, with a top role at Google’s programmatic media for consumer, government and entertainment.

The ex Google worker alleges that the company’s human resources department did not take action after he complained about the alleged incident.

“If the complaint was ‘in reverse’ — a female accusing a white male of harassment — (it) would certainly be escalated,” he was told, according to his lawsuit.

The man was eventually fired from his job at Google in August last year “because he was not ‘inclusive'”, the suit says. The woman employee however denied the allegations, terming them “a fictional account”. Repeated harassment Two years after the first incident, Miller allegedly reprimanded Olohan while drunk at a Google event in December 2021—a situation that escalated to the extent that colleagues recommended she sit at the other end of the table. A further incident occurred in April 2022 during a company social event at a karaoke bar, when Miller once again verbally attacked Olohan while drunk, mocking him and reiterating that she knew he had a preference for Asian women with the prior knowledge that his wife is Asian.