New Delhi: Google employees may face pay cuts and eventually lose their job if they fail to follow the company's COVID-19 vaccination rules, reports said. A notice circulated by Google's leadership had set a deadline of December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, CNBC reported.

After December 3, the company had stated 'it would contact unvaccinated employees or those who failed to upload their status and those whose exemption requests were rejected'.

"Employees who haven't complied with the vaccination rules by the Jan. 18 deadline will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. After that, the company will put them on "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months, followed by termination", CNBC reported, citing the internal documents.

In another news, a top Google executive has said that the tech giant would not automatically adjust all employees’ salaries to account for inflation. Google’s Vice President of compensation, Frank Wagner, told employees in a meeting that the company does not “have any plans to do any type of across-the-board type adjustment” when asked about the inflation rate in the US.

Google parent Alphabet has more than 150,000 full-time employees globally and has seen its revenue and stock soar over the last year. Alphabet announced its fifth quarter in a row of record profits ($18.9 billion) and second straight quarter of record revenue ($65.1 billion) in October.