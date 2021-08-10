New York: Media reports on Tuesday suggested that the Google employees who switch to working from home permanently as long commuters hit harder will have to face pay cut from this year, according to a company pay calculator seen by news agency Reuters. As per the report, Google said that the move has been taken as an experiment across Silicon Valley, which often sets trends for other large employers.Also Read - Snickers Removes a Very Problematic Homophobic Tweet Advert, Issues a Public Apology After Criticism

Prior to this, Facebook and Twitter had also cut pay for remote employees who move to less expensive areas, while smaller companies including Reddit and Zillow have shifted to location-agnostic pay models.

As per the report, Google employees, who commute long distances, could experience pay cuts without changing their address.

“Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters and added that the pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

One Google employee, who did not want to be identified, said he would likely see their pay cut by about 10% by working from home full-time, according to estimates by the company’s Work Location Tool launched in June.

As per the Google spokesperson, the company will not change an employee’s salary based on them going from office work to being fully remote in the city where the office is located. He added that the employees working in the New York City office will be paid the same as those working remotely from another New York City location.