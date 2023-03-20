Home

Google Employees Write Open Letter To Sundar Pichai, Ask For Better Handling Of Layoffs

Google Layoff News Updates: With over 1,423 signatures, the employees in the open letter wrote a list of things that they want Google CEO Sundar Pichai to do.

Google employees in the letter urged the CEO to make sure that will be no discriminatory effects based on gender identity.

Google Layoff News Updates Today: Earlier this year, Google parent Alphabet announced close to 12,000 layoffs with CEO Sundar Pichai taking responsibility for the move. The layoffs were global and many of the impacted employees took to social media sites to share their concerns.

Recently, some of the Google employees wrote an open letter to Sundar Pichai asking for better handling of these layoffs. With over 1,423 signatures, the employees in the open letter wrote a list of things that they want the company to do.

They urged CEO Sundar Pichai to handle the layoffs in a better way and to ‘not be evil’ during the process.

The letter started with a note telling the CEO that Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) decision to reduce its workforce has impacted people at a global level and the workers’ voices haven’t been considered anywhere.

The letter started with the employees telling Pichai that the workers’ voices from across the globe have not been considered but now they are all coming together to be heard as they are stronger together than they were alone.

The first request from the employees was to freeze new hiring during the layoff process and to ask for voluntary redundancies and voluntary work time reduction before the decision for compulsory layoff.

In the letter, the employees talked about giving priority to Alphabet employees for rehiring and prioritizing internal transfer options.

The employees in the letter also asked for protection of employees from countries with active conflicts or humanitarian crises.

They further asked for support for workers with a risk of losing their residence permit.

The Google employees in the letter urged the CEO to make sure that will be no discriminatory effects based on gender identity, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, racial or ethnic identity, caste, veteran status, religion, and disability.

