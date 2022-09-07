New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Wednesday indicated at slashing jobs to make the company a bit leaner. Giving details, its CEO Sundar Pichai said that he wants to see his firm 20 percent more efficient by ensuring that “employees are really productive”.Also Read - Google Asks Users To Immediately Update Chrome To Avoid Hacking Risks. Here Is How You Can Do It

While addressing the Code Conference in Los Angeles, Sundar Pichai explained his plans on how he will run the company more efficiently amid economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in ad spending, of which Google has been the largest beneficiary until now.

"We want to make sure as a company, when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritizing all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive that they can actually have impact on the things they're working on so that's what we are spending our time on," Pichai was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The development comes as Sundar Pichai felt the company has become slower, and he sees higher headcounts as a reason for this.

“Across everything we do, we can be slower to make decisions. You look at it end-to-end and figure out how to make the company 20 per cent more productive,” he said.

Pichai added that sometimes there are areas to make progress [where] you have three people making decisions, understanding that and bringing it down to two or one improves efficiency by 20%.

However, this is not the first time that Sundar Pichai has hinted at slashing jobs at the tech major.

In July this year, Pichai wrote a memo to his employees saying the company will be “slowing down the pace of hiring for the rest of the year”.

Sundar Pichai said the company will have to “be more entrepreneurial” and work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days”.