Google Hit With $2.3 Billion Over Alleged Monopoly Practices By Axel Springer And Media Groups

Lawsuit Against Google

Axel Springer, a prominent German media company, alongside other media groups, has filed a massive $2.3 billion lawsuit against tech giant Google. The lawsuit alleges anti-competitive behavior and abuse of dominance in the digital advertising market.

Publishers from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden considered as antitrust regulators have cracked down on Google’s ad tech business, reported Money Control

Google is involved in both the buy-side and sell-side of the supply chain, and last year, disagreed with EU antitrust charges against its ad tech business.

Media groups include Belgian groups DPG Media, Austria’s Krone, and Mediahuis, Denmark’s TV2 Danmark A/S, Finland’s Sanoma, Poland’s Agora, Spain’s Prensa Iberica and Switzerland’s Ringier.

The complaint, filed in a Berlin regional court, accuses Google of exploiting its dominant position in the online advertising ecosystem to suppress competition and stifle innovation.

What Is Axel Springer’s Claim?

It is known for its portfolio of newspapers and digital media outlets, and claims that Google’s actions have significantly harmed its ability to generate advertising revenue and maintain a fair playing field in the digital marketplace.

According to the plaintiffs, Google’s practices include imposing unfair terms and conditions on publishers, manipulating search results to favor its own services, and leveraging its vast user data to gain an unfair advantage over competitors. The lawsuit also highlights concerns over Google’s control of the ad tech infrastructure, which enables it to dictate terms and exert undue influence over advertisers and publishers.

Fight Between Google And Media Groups

In response to the lawsuit, Google has stated that it will vigorously defend itself against the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to competition and innovation in the digital ecosystem. The outcome of this high-stakes legal battle will have major implications for the future of online advertising and the power dynamics between tech companies and traditional media outlets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.