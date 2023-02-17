Home

Google India Lays Off 453 Employees Across Several Departments | Details Here

Google India reportedly announced layoffs as part of cross-cutting measure where 453 employees lost their jobs.

Google Layoffs 2023: The employees were informed of their layoffs via an email sent by the company.

Google layoffs 2023: Google India reportedly announced job cuts as part of cross-cutting measure. Around 453 employees across various departments were laid off by Google India. The employees were informed of their layoffs via an email sent by the company, according to a report by Business Line.

Earlier, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who was asked if the company will sack employees in 2023, said it is “tough to predict the future”. “It’s really tough to predict the future, so unfortunately, I can’t honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments,” Pichai said.

Kamal Dave, an account manager who was working at Google’s Gurugram office, shared a post on LinkedIn about his layoff. “Hi everyone, I was a part of Google India Layoffs yesterday. At Google my energies were focused on delivering Digital marketing Goals for multiple industries at the top of their foodchain in India as an Strategic key Account Manager / Consultant. I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer,” Dave posted on LinkedIn.

