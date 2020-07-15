New Delhi: Google has joined hands with Reliance Jio and agreed to invest a Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 per cent of the Mukesh Ambani-led technology venture. The two tech giants have lined up a series of plans that will make India ‘2G mukt‘ or free of 2G internet. Also Read - Google to Fund 1 Lakh Career Certificates Scholarships to Help People Find Jobs

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday at the company's 43rd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.

"Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," he went on to say.

Speaking on the 5G super-fast internet services in India, the RIL chairman said, “Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This will be ready for trial as a soon as 5G spectrum is available and can be ready for field deployment next year.”

“Once Jio’s 5G solution is proven at India scale, Jio platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally as a complete managed service,” Ambani said.

Notably, California-based Google parent Alphabet Inc is the latest firm after Facebook, that earlier opened its investment cycle in Jio Platforms by picking 9.99 per cent stake for Rs 43,573.62 crore; as well as chipmaker Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc.

Google, which is the 13th marquee firm to have set a sight on India’s hottest digital play in 12 weeks, values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.36 lakh crore. This is less than Rs 4.91 lakh crore value at which the last investor, Qualcomm had invested just last week.

With Google coming on board, Reliance has completed its target of capital raising for Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani said at the meeting.

Jio Platforms – which is also amassing a wide range of services from music streaming to online retail and payments – is expected to use its 388 million mobile phone subscribers as the cornerstone of an e-commerce and digital services business to rival Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

Jio has become Reliance’s growth engine, combining with the company’s fast-growing retail arm to help in offsetting the decline in oil and petrochemicals.

Ambani had in August last year announced talks for sale of a 20 per cent in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco for USD 15 billion. However, the recent plunge in oil prices has left that deal under a cloud of uncertainty, although Reliance has said it is on track.

With PTI inputs