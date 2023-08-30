Home

Google Launches Tool To Help Travelers Find Cheapest Flights: Here’s How It Works

The new Google Flights feature shows users the cheapest time to book flights based on historical data. This information is available for searches with a lot of trend data. It is a part of the price insights that Google Flights offers.

"Cheapest Time to Book" feature is now available on Google Flights. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Google Flights has launched a new feature to help travelers save money on airfare. The feature, which is called “Cheapest Time to Book,” uses data to show users when they are most likely to get the best deals on flights. This information is based on historical data and current trends, and it can help travelers save hundreds of dollars on their next trip.

The feature is available now on Google Flights. To use it, simply enter your travel dates and destinations. Google Flights will then show you the cheapest time to book your flights. You can also sign up for price alerts so that you are notified when prices drop, as per a report in Editorji.

“For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination,” Google said while launching the new feature in its blog.

Google’s Cheapest Time To Book: How Does It Work

“You can set up tracking for specific dates, like your best friend’s destination wedding in February. Or, if you’re more flexible, you can turn on “Any dates” price tracking to receive emails about deals anytime in the next three to six months. To enable this feature, make sure you’re logged into your Google account,” Google said on the working of the new feature.

Google Flights: Cheapest Flight Available

For Christmas trips that start in mid-December, the best time to book flights is usually in early October. The average price is lowest 71 days before departure. This is different from 2022, when the average price was lowest 22 days before departure. The typical low price range is now 54 to 78 days before departure.

For flights from the US to Europe, the best time to book is 72 days or more before departure. This is because average airfares from the US to Europe tend to increase over time, especially after 10 weeks before departure.

