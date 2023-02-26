Home

Google Layoff 2023: People Fired NOT Based On Performance. Here Is What A Current Employee Said

In the wave of layoff several people have often taken to their social media and shared their layoff diaries with the world

Google Layoff 2023: What do we think layoffs are based on? Performance of the employee is the aspect the comes to mind as every company is assumed to have retained people who are good resource and assets to the firm. However, a recent LinkedIn of an Google employee differs from the genral viewpoint.

A current employees with Google, Animesh Swain who according to his profile is Product Managerin the tech giant, took to LinkedIn and expressed his opinion on the same. He shared a post stating Gentle reminder that the Google layoffs, including 450+ in India, were not performance-based. The people who managed to stay (including me) are not necessarily better than those laid off. People I personally know, with the highest ratings and recent promotions, are amongst the ones laid off. And yes, they will add value to your team.”

Earlier a woman named Jennifer Vaden Barth, who also got laid off in Google after working with them almost 15 years said that this firing was like breaking away from golden handcuffs. By golden handcuffs she meant about the multiple monetary incentives that the company provided for its employees.

In the wave of layoff several people have often taken to their social media and shared their layoff diaries with the world. from getting it randomly longest out of system, pink slips over emails, disconnected from calls or being told so in special meetings, there has been different ways and narratives as to how employees faced it.

Also, few companies stepped and offered to hire people who specifically have been impacted by the layoff drive that seem to not be ending anytime soon.

The season of layoffs

The development comes days after Google sacked 450 employees across various departments in India. Last month, Google Parent Alphabet Inc reportedly sacked 12,000 employees or 6 per cent of its staff globally.

Apart from Google, other big companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, several media houses too have sacked several employees.

