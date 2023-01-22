‘Lucky 12,000’: Employee Who Worked With Google For 16 Years Laid Off By Deactivating His Account At 3AM

Home

It is to be noted that Moore is not the only long-serving employee to be sacked by the company, another staff engineer at Google, Richard Hay, commented on his post saying that he worked with the company for 15.5 years and he was also fired in the same manner as Moore.

Google Layoff: The recent layoffs at top tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have wreaked havoc in the industry. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc has laid off 12,000 employees from across teams. The staff was informed about the mass job cut by the CEO of the tech giant Sundar Pichai in a memo. Those affected include a software engineering manager named Justin Moore who worked at Google for over 16.5 years and was sacked after his account was deactivated at 3 am.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Moore started off at Google as senior software engineer in 2006. In 2019, he was promoted to the software engineering manager position.

So after over 16.5 years at Google, I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3 am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000. I don’t have any other information, as I haven’t received any of the other communications the boilerplate “you’ve been let go” website (which I now also can’t access) said I should receive.”

The employee added that his time at Google was “largely wonderful” and that he was proud of the work he and his teams did.

“This also just drives home that work is not your life, and employers — especially big, faceless ones like Google — see you as 100% disposable. Live life, not work,” the post further read.

Many LinkedIn users expressed solidarity with Moore.

“You’ve done such amazing work, and it was great to partner with you on the Voting Information Project now years ago,” said Katie Hale, pharma company Eli Lilly’s associate director of communications. “I hope you take a well-deserved break.”

“Such a cruel way to lay off someone who has given 16.5 years of his life to the organisation,” said Bisal Pattajoshi, tech lead at LTIMindtree. “As you rightly said live life, not work.”

“This is the complete antithesis to me of ‘Googliness’ and how a business such as Google should operate,” said Christian Ashby, a UK-based senior cloud engineer. “There are better ways of dealing with even difficult messaging such as this. My sympathies to you and anyone else impacted.”

Read the full memo Sundar Pichai sent out to staff

Googlers,

I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. In other countries, this process will take longer due to local laws and practices.

This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.

Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.

I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices. So, we’ve undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that our people and roles are aligned with our highest priorities as a company. The roles we’re eliminating reflect the outcome of that review. They cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions.

To the Googlers who are leaving us: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere. Your contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them.

While this transition won’t be easy, we’re going to support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

In the US:

We’ll pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days).

We’ll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting.

We’ll pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time.

We’ll be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Outside the US, we’ll support employees in line with local practices.

As an almost 25-year-old company, we’re bound to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities.

Being constrained in some areas allows us to bet big on others. Pivoting the company to be AI-first years ago led to groundbreaking advances across our businesses and the whole industry.

Thanks to those early investments, Google’s products are better than ever. And we’re getting ready to share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses, too. We have a substantial opportunity in front of us with AI across our products and are prepared to approach it boldly and responsibly.

All this work is a continuation of the “healthy disregard for the impossible” that’s been core to our culture from the beginning. When I look around Google today, I see that same spirit and energy driving our efforts. That’s why I remain optimistic about our ability to deliver on our mission, even on our toughest days. Today is certainly one of them.

I’m sure you have many questions about how we’ll move forward. We’ll be organizing a town hall on Monday. Check your calendar for details. Until then, please take good care of yourselves as you absorb this difficult news. As part of that, if you are just starting your work day, please feel free to work from home today.

-Sundar