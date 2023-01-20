Home

Google’s Parent Company Alphabet Says Will Lay Off 12,000 Employees Globally: Report

Google Layoff Latest News Today: Google parent Alphabet Inc o Friday announced that it is planning to slash over 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide. The layoff will affect teams across the company including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams. Google said, the layoffs are global and will impact US staff immediately.

Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with news agency Reuters.

Notably, the layoffs mark the latest to shake the technology sector and come days after rival Microsoft Corp said it would lay off 10,000 workers.

The development comes at a time of economic uncertainty as well as technological promise, in which Google and Microsoft have been investing in a fledgling area of software known as generative artificial intelligence.

In a statement, Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s CEO, said in the note, “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI.”