After Massive Layoff, Google To Slash Bonus Of Senior Executives. Check What Sundar Pichai Says

Google Layoff News Today: Amid massive layoff, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the annual bonus payouts of the company’s top executives would be slashed following the largest round of layoffs, The Wall Street Journal reported. The announcement from Pichai comes within a week of Google parent Alphabet said to cut roughly 12,000 jobs, which means a reduction in its employees by 6 per cent.

Speaking at a companywide meeting, Pichai said the employees at the senior vice president level and above would get lower bonuses as part of cost-cutting measures.

In general, tech employees get a large portion of their payments through bonuses and stock grants.

Recently, various tech companies across the globe have resorted to a range of cost-cutting measures as executives grapple with a worsening economic environment.

The move to slash jobs will be Google biggest-ever round of layoffs amid an economic slowdown. However, the company said it will provide severance packages that include vacation, bonus pay and healthcare, says a previous report by news agency Bloomberg.

The layoff by Alphabet will impact employees globally and across the entire company, company CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email on Friday.

However, Pichai said he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

“Googlers, I have some difficult news to share. We’ve decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000 roles. We’ve already sent a separate email to employees in the US who are affected. This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here. Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” said Pichai in his letter to his employees.

With the recent layoffs, Google now joins the bandwagons of tech giants such as Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and even Spotify that have drastically slashed jobs across departments.