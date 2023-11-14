Home

Business

Google, Microsoft, Amazon: Over 2.5 Lakh Employees Have Lost Jobs in Tech Firms In Massive Layoff

Google, Microsoft, Amazon: Over 2.5 Lakh Employees Have Lost Jobs in Tech Firms In Massive Layoff

Nearly 1,106 tech companies have sacked 248,974 employees (till November 11), according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi.

Over 1,024 tech companies laid off a total of 154,336 employees last year.

New Delhi: In a massive layoff, over 2.5 lakh employees have lost their jobs so far this year in the global technology and startup sector as the tech layoffs have continued unabated for the past two years. This year, more than 244,342 tech workers have been laid off so far, up 50 per cent from 2022. This includes major layoffs at tech firms like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as small fintech startups and apps.

Trending Now

Nearly 1,106 tech companies have sacked 248,974 employees (till November 11), according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi. Over 1,024 tech companies laid off a total of 154,336 employees last year.

You may like to read

On average, about 555 employees lost their jobs every day in the last two years – or 23 workers every hour. In January alone, 89,554 employees were laid off.

In terms of sector, retail tech and consumer tech were the ones which laid off the most employees in this year. As 2023 is not over yet, more layoffs are set to happen in the remaining period. Several tech and gaming companies laid off employee this month.

F5 Laid Off 120 Employees

US-based F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, reportedly laid off 120 employees this month.

Viasat Lays Off 800 Employees

Global communications company Viasat is laying off 800 employees, about 10 per cent of its workforce, and the impact will spread across the business in terms of geographies and divisions.

Splunk To Lay Off 7% Of Global Workforce

US-based cybersecurity company Splunk has announced to lay off about 7 per cent of its global workforce, just months ahead of its acquisition by global networking giant Cisco.

More Lay Off At Google

Google recently laid off employees in its Users & Products team, which is responsible for managing consumer complaints. However, the firm claimed that the layoffs were minor, but they are part of a larger trend of downsizing at Alphabet subsidiaries, including Verily, Waymo, and Google News. Alphabet may also be undergoing a strategic realignment, focusing on critical areas for future growth, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and self-driving cars.

Amazon Announces Layoffs

E-commerce giant Amazon said it is making layoffs in its music division, affecting employees across North America, Latin America, and Europe. However, Amazon insisted that these cuts are part of a strategic organizational assessment aimed at prioritizing customer needs and ensuring long-term business health.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.