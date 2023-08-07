Home

Google Offers Employees $99 Hotel Stays to Lure Them Back to Office

Google is offering employees discounted hotel stays on its new campus to lure them back to the office.

Google is offering a 'Summer Special' for employees to stay the night at an on-campus hotel for a discount. (Image: IANS)

San Francisco: Google is offering its employees on-campus hotel stays at a discounted rate of $99 per night in an attempt to lure them back to the office. The hotel is located at the company’s new Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. The goal of the program is to help remote employees transition into a hybrid work model.

“Google is offering a ‘Summer Special’ for employees to stay the night at an on-campus hotel for a discount,” the report added.

The summer special scheme will run till September 30 to make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace. Since the promotion is for unapproved business travel, the company will not reimburse their stays, but will require employees to use their personal credit cards, according to the scheme.

Google started requiring workers to return to the office for three days per week last year.

“We regularly run accommodation specials for local or travelling Googlers to take advantage of our spaces and amenities,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

“We advertise these in a regular Perks email which also contains discounts for employees on other services and entertainment options,” the spokesperson added. If a Google employee stays for 30 days at the company’s hotel, it will be about $2,970 per month. A Google search for four-star hotels in the area yielded rates between $120–$250 per night.

“Now I can give some of my pay back to Google,” one employee wrote on an internal company forum.

