New Delhi: Are you in the middle of a UPI transaction and got your internet disconnected? Don’t worry. You can still do the payment without the Internet. This facility has been activated in these service apps. To counteract the lack of an internet connection while making payments on Google Pay, Paytm, UPI, and PhonePe, what you need to do is connect your phone to a pre-registered bank account with some money in it.Also Read - SBI Customer Alert: Internet Banking, Yono Lite, UPI Services To be Affected Today | Detail Timing Here
It must be noted that *99# service was introduced in India for all mobile phone users including non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November of 2012. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Offer: Buy Gift Cards From Paytm, Amazon And Get Attractive Cashback | Details Here
Those who are using smartphones, this *99# acts as an emergency feature that they can use if they do not have internet, for feature phone users, this is the sole method of conducting UPI transactions. Also Read - Good News: Book LPG Cylinders on Paytm And Get Rs 2700 Cashback | Here’s How to do it
Here’s how you can do UPI payments without Internet: Step-by-step guide here
Before you do the payment, you need to download the BHIM app and complete the one-time registration process. After this, you will be able to do offline UPI transfers. You have to just ensure that you connect the right SIM card and phone number with your appropriate bank account and you are all set.
- First you need to open the dial pad on your phone and type in (*99#).
- This will take you to a new menu that consists of seven options.
- The menus will list such options as ‘Send Money’, ‘Receive Money’, ‘Check Balance’, ‘My Profile’, ‘Pending Requests’, ‘Transactions’ and ‘UPI PIN’.
- Next you need to do is select the option ‘Send Money’ by pressing number 1 on your dial pad. This will then enable you to send money using just your phone number, UPI ID or your account number and IFSC code.
- Of all the payment methods, you need to choose one, if you choose the phone number option, then you need to enter the mobile number of the individual to whom you wish to send the money.
- If you select the UPI ID option, then you need to enter the other person’s UPI ID.
- After this, you need to enter the amount that you wish to transfer to the other person, similar to how you might have done it with Google Pay or Paytm.
- Now, you need to put your own UPI Pin number which could be six or four digits long.
- Then you just need to press ‘send’.
- Once it gets transferred you will receive a transaction status update on your phone along with a reference ID.
- If it was a successful transaction you will be asked if you want to save this person as a beneficiary for future transactions.