New Delhi: Are you in the middle of a UPI transaction and got your internet disconnected? Don't worry. You can still do the payment without the Internet. This facility has been activated in these service apps. To counteract the lack of an internet connection while making payments on Google Pay, Paytm, UPI, and PhonePe, what you need to do is connect your phone to a pre-registered bank account with some money in it.

It must be noted that *99# service was introduced in India for all mobile phone users including non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November of 2012.

Those who are using smartphones, this *99# acts as an emergency feature that they can use if they do not have internet, for feature phone users, this is the sole method of conducting UPI transactions.

Here’s how you can do UPI payments without Internet: Step-by-step guide here

Before you do the payment, you need to download the BHIM app and complete the one-time registration process. After this, you will be able to do offline UPI transfers. You have to just ensure that you connect the right SIM card and phone number with your appropriate bank account and you are all set.