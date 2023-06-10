Home

Google Pay Users Can Now Use Aadhaar For UPI Activation; Here’s How

With the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow, Google Pay users will be able to set their UPI PIN without a debit card.

New Delhi: Mobile payment platform Google Pay now supports Aadhaar-based identification for UPI activation. According to the Times of India (TOI), users can now set their UPI PIN without requiring a debit card by registering for UPI using Aadhaar through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It should be emphasised that just a few banks’ customers currently have access to this feature, while the company anticipates that more banks will follow soon.

Statement of GooglePay:

“With the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow, Google Pay users will be able to set their UPI PIN without a debit card. As UPI scales to the next hundreds of millions of Indian users, this is expected to help many more users set up UPI IDs and enable them to make digital payments,” GooglePay said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

Rules To Be Mentioned:

1. The users are required to select one of the offered options.

2. Users must have their bank account linked to their Aadhaar and their phone number registered with UIDAI in order to use UPI via Aadhaar.

Google Pay Help said in a statement that “A UPI Number is a bank-verified phone number identifier of your UPI ID. It allows you to receive money from users, regardless of the app they are on. You can create up to three UPI numbers for a UPI ID. This can be your phone number or any 8–10-digit numeric ID you choose.”

Steps To Create A UPI Number

1. Click your profile image in the top-right corner.

2. Click “Payment Methods,” and then choose the bank account for which you want to generate a UPI number.

3. Select “Manage UPI Numbers” from the menu.

4. Comply with the instructions displayed on the screen.

It should also be noted that consumers have the option of signing up for UPI using their debit card or their Aadhaar.

