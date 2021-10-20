New Delhi: Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro have been launched by the tech giant Google. These smartphones come with Tensor chipset to improve Artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. While, Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in three colours – white, black, and light gold, Google Pixel 6 has black, red, and blue options for customers, as per an IANS report. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro prices have also been unveiled and enthusiasts want to know their rates and launch date in India.Also Read - Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Unveiled With Tensor Chip: Price Starts at Rs 44,900 | Details Here

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro Prices in India

Google is yet to announce any specific rates or discounts for sale of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in India. However, in America, Google Pixel 6 starts at USD 599 and Google Pixel 6 Pro comes at USD 899.

If we calculate based on the current value of Rupee against US Dollar, Google Pixel 6 will cost around Rs 44,979.

Same way, Google Pixel 6 Pro price will be around Rs 67,500.

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro Launch Date in India

Following the launch, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones will be available on store shelves with all major US carriers starting on October 28, as per IANS report.

Earlier in 2021, Google had announced that its Pixel 6 Series would be launched initially in 8 regions on October 28. These regions are the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, France, Taiwan and Germany.

Since India is not in that Google list, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will not be launched in the country initially. However, these smartphones can be available in India later.

Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications, Features