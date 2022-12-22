Google Recognises Pichai’s ‘Strong Performance’, To Award Him With A BIG Raise | DETAILS

Alphabet Inc. said the award was tweaked to increase the performance stock units (PSUs) to 60 per cent from 43 per cent in 2019, while increasing the performance requirement for the payout.

New Delhi: Google-parent Alphabet announced yesterday that it has approved a new equity award for its Chief Executive Office Sundar Pichai. Alphabet’s board said it recognises Pichai’s “strong performance”, and added that the vesting of a significant portion of the award depend on Alphabet’s total shareholder return relative to S&P 100 companies.

Sundar Pichai, who is given an equity award every three years, has been granted two tranches of PSUs with a target value of $63 million each and an $84 million grant in the form of Alphabet’s restricted stock units, according to Reuters.

As per Lifestyle Asia, Sundar Pichai’s current net worth stands at $1310 million as of 2022 and his annual salary is $242 million.