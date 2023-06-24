Home

Google To Invest $10 Billion In Digitisation, Open Global Fintech Centre In Gujarat: CEO Sundar Pichai

The Indian-origin CEO said it is exciting to see the progress that the country has made, particularly around the vision of Digital India and the economic opportunity.

Washington: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai during the India-U.S. Hi-Tech handshake event at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_23_2023_000310B)

Washington: After a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google will be investing USD 10 billion in India’s digitisation fund and announced the opening of its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat.

Pichai praised Modi’s vision for Digital India, stating that it was ahead of its time and other countries are following it. He said, “It was an honour to meet PM Modi during the historic visit to the US. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing USD 10 billion in India’s digitisation fund…We are excited today that we are announcing the opening up of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT city Gujarat.”

VIDEO | “His (PM Modi’s) vision for Digital India was way ahead of its time,” says Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi in Washington.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/y2EiK1Zi7F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

“Notably, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City is a central business district under construction in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat, India. PM’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do,” Pichai said after meeting Prime Minister Modi.

“I met the prime minister in December, and we continued our conversation. We shared that Google is investing USD 10 billion in the India digitisation fund and we are continuing to invest through that, including in companies working on artificial intelligence. As part of that, we have a 100-language initiative. We are bringing bot to more Indian languages very soon,” Pichai said.

Pichai, who joined Google in 2004, became the CEO of the company in 2015. PM Modi had congratulated him on his appointment as CEO.

Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in December last year and said it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under his leadership. Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, said he looked forward to continuing strong partnerships and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance open internet that works for all.

During his India visit last year, Pichai also attended the 8th edition of the Google for India event, with Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology in attendance.

The ministry of external affairs in a tweet said Prime Minister Modi invited Pichai to explore further avenues of collaboration in the domains of artificial intelligence, fintech, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as mobile device manufacturing in India.

They also discussed collaboration between Google and academic institutions in India to promote research and development, and skill development, the ministry added.

PM Modi with top business leaders

On the last leg of the official tour, PM Modi met several top business leaders, including Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, and Boeing CEO David Calhoun.

“Plenty of things have changed now. There is a kind of common need which I didn’t see existing before. America has recognised that India is key for its own long-term prospects,” said Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra after the meeting.

Amazon CEO Jassy mentioned that the company is considering investing $15 billion in India. “I had a very good and productive interaction with Prime Minister Modi. We have already invested $11 billion in India, with an intention to invest another $15 billion, bringing the total to $26 billion.”

Boeing CEO David L Calhoun in an exclusive interview with ANI said, “The most important takeaway is the PM’s passion for India’s development. He does have a specific interest in aviation, in aerospace. It is a big vision.”

He emphasized the importance of India playing a significant role not only for the country but also for the broader region broadly in aviation and aerospace.Whereas, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy expressed his commitment to generating additional employment opportunities in India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC.

“Very interested in helping create more jobs, helping digitise more small and medium size businesses and helping more Indian companies and products be able to be exported all around the world,” said Jassy.

