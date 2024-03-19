Home

Google To Shut Down Pinterest Rival ‘Keen’; Know How To Download Your Old Data?

After March 24th, 2024 the Keen website and app will no longer be accessible and all your Keens will be deleted (including posts, uploads, likes, follows, and comments).

Keen, Google’s project launched in 2020, to compete with ‘Pinterest’, is ready to shut down later this month. Keen was part of Google’s Area 120 project, planned to take on famous image sharing platform ‘Pinterest’.

If you are a user of ‘Keen’ you have till March 24 to download your data from staykeen.com/download. After the closure, users’ data, like posts, likes, and comments, will be permanently deleted.

Why Is Google Closing ‘Keen’?

Google shifted away from social media and also from its Area 120 projects after company restructuring and layoffs in 2023. In January 2023, Google also closed several Area 120 projects as part of organisational restructure which resulted in layoffs across the organisation.

What is Google’s ‘Keen’ Platform?

Google started ‘Keen’ in 2020. It helped users to maintain a collection of their hobbies related to stuff like gardening or baking. Google also used machine learning and search to find related content to the users hobbies.

However, there were no significant updates on the platform since December 2021,which led to its closure.

How To Download Your Keen Data Before Its Shut Down?

Go to staykeen.com/download Select option Keens to download Select option “Next” to preview keens to download Select “Download data” and you will get your data.

Keen Notice Of Shut Down

Thank you for joining us on the Keen journey, an initiative by a small team at Google to help people explore topics they are interested in. On March 24th, 2024, StayKeen.com will be shut down.

Bye for now! Keen is shutting down. Download your keens before March 24th, 2024.

We know many of you have invested time on Keen. To make sure this effort is not lost, we have created a tool to let you download your Keen data to a local zip file — i.e. links you curated, images you uploaded, and text posts you own.

