New Delhi: Google’s parent company Alphabet has posted an all-time record revenue of USD 61.9 billion for the July-September quarter, along with record profits at USD 18.9 billion, as per an IANS report. Another Information technology (IT) major Microsoft has posted robust revenue of USD 45.3 billion and a net income of USD 20.5 billion for the July-September quarter, riding on a strong performance on its cloud, server, and Office businesses, the IANS report said.Also Read - Good News For Devotees! IRCTC to Run North Darshan Yatra Special Train From THIS DATE. Check Details

Google, YouTube Record Profits

Google Services revenues were USD 59.9 billion, up 41 per cent, and Google Search and other advertising revenues of USD 37.9 million in the quarter were up 44 per cent.

The company said in a statement late on Tuesday that YouTube advertising revenues of USD 7.2 billion were up 43 per cent due to strength in both direct response and brand advertising.

“Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience,” said CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai said.

For Google Cloud, the revenues were USD 5 billion for the third quarter, up 45 per cent, the IANS report said.

At the Alphabet level, headcount grew by nearly 6,000 in the third quarter, including seasonal campus hires. “We expect robust headcount growth in Q4 for both Google Services and Google Cloud,” the company said, as per IANS report.

Microsoft Posts Results

The Satya Nadella-run IT giant’s revenues were up 22 per cent and net income also registered 48 per cent growth as pandemic forced millions to work and learn from home, as per the IANS report. Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Tells Anupamaa About His One Night Stands, Mimics Salman Khan as They Get Stranded in Rain | Anupamaa Latest Update