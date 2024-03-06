Home

Business

Gopal Snacks IPO Opens: Check Price, GMP, LOT Size, Promoters, Lead Managers & Other Details Here

Gopal Snacks IPO Opens: Check Price, GMP, LOT Size, Promoters, Lead Managers & Other Details Here

Gopal Snacks IPO Price band:: The price band for an ipo is fixed between the range of Rs.381 to Rs. 401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Gopal Snacks IPO

Gopal Snacks IPO: is already open for subscription On March 6 wherein the company wants to raise ₹193.94 crores from anchor investors. The company allocated 48,36,657 equity shares at ₹401 apiece to anchor investors. Gopal Snacks IPO will close on March 11.

Know More Details On Gopal Snacks IPO:

Gopal Snacks IPO Details: The company stated that, IPO is reserved for not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Gopal Snacks IPO Price band:: The price band for an ipo is fixed between the range of Rs.381 to Rs. 401 per equity share of the face value of Re 1.

Gopal Snacks IPO LOT Size: The lot size will be 37 equity shares & in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Gopal Snacks IPO Promoters: It comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares worth ₹650 crore by the promoters and other investors. The company’s promoters are Dakshaben Bipinbhai Hadvani, Gopal Agriproducts & Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani.

Gopal Snacks IPO Book Running Lead Managers: The IPO’s book running lead managers are Axis Capital Limited, Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited & JM Financial Limited. The registrar of the IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP: Gopal Snacks IPO GMP (grey market premium) is +65 it means that Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of ₹65 in the grey market, according to the investorgain.com.

Gopal Snacks IPO Company Details: The company deals in a broad range of savoury products like spices,papad, gramme flour or besan, rusk, noodles, and soan papdi, namkeen and gathiya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.