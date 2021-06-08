New Delhi: Receive your Covid-19 Vaccines to safeguard yourself against Coronavirus and you will get higher interest rates on Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs). A few state-owned banks have

UCO Bank FD Rate

Kolkata-based UCO Bank has announced that it is offering 30 basis points (bps) higher rate of interests on the bank’s Fixed Deposits for those who have taken the Coronavirus vaccine jab.

So if you have received Covid vaccine dose, you will will receive higher interest rates on the UCO Bank FD for 999 days. Those, who have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, will

A UCO Bank official told PTI that the decision was taken to exhort vaccination drives. This will encourage more people to receive Covid-19 vaccine, the official said.

The UCO Bank FD is known as UCOVAXI-999. The offer is limited for September 30.

Central Bank of India FD Rate

Like the UCO Bank, the Central Bank of India also launched a special Immune India Deposit Scheme. Under the scheme, the Central Bank of India is offering a higher interest rate of 25 basis

points. This additional interest rate will be applicable for people who have received Covid-19 vaccine.

The Central Bank of India’s Immune India Deposit Scheme has a maturity tenure of 1,111 days. Senior Citizens will get extra interest rate of 0.50 per cent.

“To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme” for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis

points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated,” the Central Bank of India tweeted.