New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday announced that the branches of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank will now operate as Unity Small Finance Bank branches from January 25, 2022. “The amalgamation will come into force with effect from the date of the notification of the scheme i.e. January 25, 2022. All the branches of the PMC Bank will function as branches of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. with effect from this date,” read the circular in the official site of the Reserve Bank of India.Also Read - Budget Glossary 2022: Key Economic Terms Decoded to Understand FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech

“USFBL is making necessary arrangements to implement the provisions of the scheme. The Scheme of amalgamation notified today envisages takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the USFBL in terms of the provisions of the scheme. ” further read the readout. Also Read - RBI Jobs 2022: RBI Opens Applications For Various Posts. Know How To Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here