New Delhi: Family members of Covid-19 deceased can now get pay balance and settle claims at government-owned banks across India quickly. Indian Banks Association (IBA) has advised lenders to expedite handling of claims.

"Indian Banks Association advises banks to pay balance and settle claims of surviving family members of Covid-19 deceased quickly to mitigate delays and hardship. Proactive measures put in place to expedite handling of claims," Department of Financial Services has tweeted.

The mandate of the Department of Financial Services covers the functioning of Banks, Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies and the National Pension System.

IBA has advised government-owned banks to take several proactive steps to ensure speedy disposal of claim petitions of Covid-19 deceased.

These steps are –

1. Digital processes in place to settle claims of Covid-19 deceased accounts quickly.

2. Banks to Designate Grievances Redressal Officers to help in settlement of Covid-19 deceased accounts.

3. Quick help by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to surviving family members fo Covid-19 deceased if issuance of death certificates by Municipality is delayed.

4. Banks can accept death certificates issued by Government/ESI/Army/NABH Accredited/Registered Hospitals/Nursing Homes or Certificates issued by attending Doctors/Physicians/Panchayat/Anganwadi workers.

5. Banks to fecilitate insurance claims if deceased had subscribed to PMJJBY or PMSBY. Bank staff to be sensitized to extend full help.

In India, there are 12,31,415 active Coronavirus cases, 3,53,528 deaths. So far 2,75,04,126 Covid-19 positive persons have been discharged. The recovery rate in India stands at 94.55 per cent and Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at 1.22 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s tally on June 9 shows.