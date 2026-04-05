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Government bans import of all items made of gold, silver, and platinum; Heres the reason behind this sudden decision

Government bans import of all items made of gold, silver, and platinum; Here’s the reason behind this sudden decision

The notification clarifies that these import restrictions will apply to all cases.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The government has taken a major policy decision. Under this move, it has imposed strict restrictions—with immediate effect—on the import of all types of items made from gold, silver, and platinum. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued these new restrictions. Their objective is to curb the misuse of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), which certain importers were exploiting to bring precious metals into the country surreptitiously.

No Exemptions Or Special Arrangements Will Be Made

The notification clarifies that these import restrictions will apply to all cases. It makes no difference whether a contract has already been signed or an irrevocable ‘Letter of Credit’ has been issued. Nor does it matter if an advance payment had been made or if the goods had already been dispatched. These new rules will take precedence over all such scenarios.

The government has also made it clear that no exemptions or special arrangements will be made for goods that are currently in transit. According to the DGFT notification, the import policy and conditions for all items falling under ‘Chapter 71’ of the ITC (HS) Code have been revised with immediate effect.

Which Items Will Be Affected?

This chapter covers a wide variety of products. These include unworked pearls, worked pearls, gemstones (both precious and semi-precious), precious and non-precious metals, articles made from these metals, articles plated with precious metals, imitation jewellery, and currency.

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Why Is This Step Crucial?

This represents the most significant step taken by the government to date to regulate the entry of precious metals into the country. India has the highest consumption of gold in the world—surpassing any other nation.

Consequently, any changes to import restrictions will have a direct impact on the jewellery industry. Furthermore, this move is expected to impact the bullion market as well as the retail prices of jewellery.

Why Did The Government Take This Step Now?

Some traders were importing gold and silver into the country by routing them through partner nations with which India has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). They would make only minor modifications to the metals arriving from these countries. Subsequently, they would claim duty benefits or exemptions.

This practice was causing significant harm to the country’s domestic industry and was also adversely affecting government revenue. By addressing these loopholes, the Central Government aims to ensure that only legitimate trade takes place within the country and that the import of precious metals can be regulated more effectively.

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