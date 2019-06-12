New Delhi: Government employees are expecting an increase in their dearness allowances (DA) by four per cent in July 2019 to reach up to 16 per cent. If the allowance hike is implemented, it will be the biggest increase in the DA since the implementation of the 7th pay scale in 2016.

The team calculating the DA allowance, AG Office Brotherhood, the former Chairman of Allahabad and Former Assistant Secretary General of All India Audit and Accounts Association, and the former Chairman of Allahabad, Hari Shankar Tiwari, told Zee Business that the allowance can easily be raised by four per cent. In fact, it can also be raised by 5 per cent, he said.

The State Executive of Joint Council, Uttar Pradesh’s MP RK Corporation also said that the DA is expected to get a better hike because of inflation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April 2019 has increased.

The All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) had increased up to 312 in the month of April. The DA before that in January was 13.39 per cent, which rose to 15.49 per cent in April.

In January, the central government had hiked the dearness allowance by three per cent. Earlier, the allowance was standing at a two per cent increase in July 2018.

The government will release the monthly data on the Consumer Price Index on June 28.